What is Fatwa?

The religious ruling issued against Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi for attending Ram Mandir inauguration

The incident

A fatwa has been issued against Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, the chief Imam of All India Imam Organization, for attending the Ram Temple inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya.

What is Fatwa

A fatwa is a religious decree or opinion delivered by an Islamic scholar or mufti. 

When is Fatwa issued

It is frequently issued in answer to a Muslim's question about Islamic law or philosophy, and it is not legally obligatory. 

Derived from

The term fatwa is derived from the Arabic root f-t-y, which means "to decide" or "to give an opinion."

Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi

Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi said he had been receiving threatening calls since he attended the event.

why Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi attended Ram Mandir ceremony

He said, "Those who hate me for attending the ceremony should perhaps go to Pakistan. I've given a message of love."

