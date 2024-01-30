Lifestyle

Potato to Tomato: 7 Indian vegetables that are not originally Indian

Indian cuisine's global fusion includes veggies like Potatoes, Tomatoes, Chillies, and more. These non-native delights enrich the tapestry of flavorful dishes

Potato

Hailing from South America, potatoes have seamlessly integrated into Indian cuisine, featuring prominently in diverse dishes as a versatile and beloved ingredient

Tomato

Native to South America but introduced by the Portuguese, tomatoes have become a culinary cornerstone in Indian cooking, lending their vibrant flavor to various regional delicacies

Carrot

Native to Europe and Southwest Asia, carrots have made themselves at home in Indian cuisine, offering a subtle sweetness and vibrant hue to various curries, salads, and snacks

Capsicum (Bell Peppers)

With roots in the Americas, capsicum has found its way into Indian kitchens, adding color, crunch, and a mild sweetness to a myriad of dishes

Chillies

Originating in the Americas, brought to India by Portuguese, chillies have ignited spice quotient in Indian dishes, contributing to the fiery and flavorful nature of the cuisine

Cabbage

Introduced to India, cabbage is a culinary chameleon, adapting to various cooking styles and regional preferences, showcasing the adaptability of Indian gastronomy

Cauliflower

Introduced to India, cauliflower has become a versatile vegetable, featuring prominently in curries, stir-fries, and other regional specialties across the country

