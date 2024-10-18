Radhika Merchant inspired 10 stunning blouse designs

Lifestyle
This heavily patterned off-shoulder embroidered blouse can enhance any look. You can add tassels to create unique designs on the sleeves and hemline
If you're bored with string or strap back blouses, then you can choose Radhika's decent diamond neck pearl blouse design. Pair it with pearl jewelry
This sweetheart net and falling sleeve pattern stone embroidered pearl blouse is a designer piece. It has full tassel detailing, giving a stunning look
Radhika wore this pearl work colorful blouse with a pastel-colored lehenga at her wedding ceremony. Its uneven border line enhanced its beauty
Radhika's blouse design is intricately crafted and adorned with gold thread. You can recreate it by showing a similar fabric and design to a tailor
Radhika looks stunning in this Koti blouse design made with zari and silk thread embroidery. The blouse has a double layer and a string with a round cut in the front
You can recreate Radhika Merchant's silver zari work ivory blouse for any special occasion. Add a border matching the saree you plan to wear with it
Radhika's long sequin work lace pattern blouse is perfect for weddings and parties. It can be paired with both sarees and lehengas for a unique look
Radhika Merchant's blouse design features heavy zardozi work and tassels on the sleeves. The V-neck design includes a strap for added support