5 Ways to Walk 10000 Steps Indoors and Stay Fit

Complete 10,000 steps at home

Is it difficult to walk outside? You can easily complete 10,000 steps without leaving your home. Learn how.

Walk while talking on the phone

Instead of sitting and talking on the phone, stand or walk. This will increase your step count and keep you active.

Walk on the balcony or terrace

Walk on your balcony or terrace in the morning. Fresh air and sunshine will improve your mood.

Walk after meals

Take a light 5-10 minute walk after breakfast, lunch or dinner. It aids digestion and gives you energy.

Enjoy dancing

Dance indoors to your favorite songs. Dancing is not only fun, but also a great workout.

Take breaks at the office

Walk a little every hour at the office. This will increase your step count and improve your fitness. Take short breaks and walk around.

Stay fit without a gym

Try these 5 great ways to stay fit and active and walk 10,000 steps indoors. Stay fit without going to the gym or park.

