Propose Day 2025: 6 Exquisite ring designs to surprise your partner

Gift a strong and durable 4-5 gram gold ring with a floral design. It's a beautiful choice for Proposal Day.
Choose a Lotus Design Gold Ring for lasting beauty. Such rings hold cherished memories for years to come.
For a fashionable girlfriend, consider a Hollow Open Gold Ring. Its unique design makes it special despite using less gold.
A Leaf Design Ring is a comfortable and elegant choice for Proposal Day 2025.
Delight your future wife with an 18k Front Open Leaf Ring. A perfect choice for a budget-friendly yet stunning proposal.
Make a statement with a Sunburst Gold Ring. Choose something unique instead of settling for simple or traditional designs.
