6 ways chewing gum could affect your health

Excessive amounts of chewing gum may lead to digestive issues as gum base is not easily broken down by digestive enzymes, and it can potentially accumulate in the digestive tract.
Chewing gum for extended periods or with excessive force can contribute to jaw pain and may be linked to temporomandibular joint issues, headaches, and difficulty in jaw movement.
Chewing gum contributes to dental problems such as cavities and tooth decay.
Some individuals may be sensitive to certain artificial sweeteners or other ingredients found in chewing gum, leading to gastrointestinal issues such as bloating, gas, or diarrhea.
Excessive gum chewing involves constant jaw movement and increases the risk of temporomandibular joint disorders, which can cause pain, clicking, and limited jaw movement.
Persistent gum chewing may contribute to tension headaches, especially if it involves prolonged and repetitive jaw movements caused due to continuous contraction of the jaw muscles