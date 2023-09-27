Lifestyle

Poovar Island to Kumarakom: 7 Wedding Destinations in Kerala

Image credits: Getty

Poovar Island

With its golden sand beach and lush greenery, Poovar Island Resorts in Thiruvananthapuram provides a tranquil escape for couples seeking an intimate ceremony.

Image credits: Kerala Tourism

Wayanad

Resorts in Wayanad offer a blend of natural beauty and luxury, providing an idyllic backdrop for a romantic wedding celebration.

Image credits: Kerala Tourism

Munnar

Munnar's tea plantations and mist-covered mountains offer a romantic and scenic backdrop for weddings. Resorts and tea estates provide an intimate setting amidst nature.

Image credits: Instagram

Fort Kochi

Couples can choose from historic churches, heritage properties, or beachside venues for a wedding with a touch of nostalgia in Fort Kochi.

Image credits: YouTube

Alappuzha

Alappuzha provides a serene and picturesque setting for a destination wedding. Couples can exchange vows on traditional houseboats or opt for lush riverside venues.

Image credits: Getty

Kumarakom

Known for its backwater beauty and luxury resorts, Kumarakom offers a tranquil setting for a romantic wedding.

Image credits: Getty

Varkala

Varkala's dramatic cliffs and pristine beaches create a breathtaking setting for a destination wedding. Cliff-top resorts offer panoramic views of the Arabian Sea.

Image credits: Kerala Tourism
