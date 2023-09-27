Poovar Island to Kumarakom: 7 Wedding Destinations in Kerala

Lifestyle
With its golden sand beach and lush greenery, Poovar Island Resorts in Thiruvananthapuram provides a tranquil escape for couples seeking an intimate ceremony.
Resorts in Wayanad offer a blend of natural beauty and luxury, providing an idyllic backdrop for a romantic wedding celebration.
Munnar's tea plantations and mist-covered mountains offer a romantic and scenic backdrop for weddings. Resorts and tea estates provide an intimate setting amidst nature.
Couples can choose from historic churches, heritage properties, or beachside venues for a wedding with a touch of nostalgia in Fort Kochi.
Alappuzha provides a serene and picturesque setting for a destination wedding. Couples can exchange vows on traditional houseboats or opt for lush riverside venues.
Known for its backwater beauty and luxury resorts, Kumarakom offers a tranquil setting for a romantic wedding.
Varkala's dramatic cliffs and pristine beaches create a breathtaking setting for a destination wedding. Cliff-top resorts offer panoramic views of the Arabian Sea.