Lifestyle

27-Sep-2023, 02:41:58 pm

How to use curry leaves effectively to avoid dandruff

Image credits: Getty

Grind the fresh curry leaves into a smooth paste using a blender

Image credits: Getty

Mix the curry leaves paste with yogurt to create a thick paste

Image credits: google

Apply this mixture to your scalp and hair, ensuring even coverage

Image credits: Getty

Gently massage your scalp for a few minutes with the mask

Image credits: Getty

Leave the mask on for about 30-45 minutes

Image credits: Getty

Rinse your hair thoroughly with a mild, sulfate-free shampoo

Image credits: Getty

Repeat this process once a week to help reduce dandruff over time

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One