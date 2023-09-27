Lifestyle
27-Sep-2023, 02:41:58 pm
How to use curry leaves effectively to avoid dandruff
Image credits: Getty
Grind the fresh curry leaves into a smooth paste using a blender
Image credits: Getty
Mix the curry leaves paste with yogurt to create a thick paste
Image credits: google
Apply this mixture to your scalp and hair, ensuring even coverage
Image credits: Getty
Gently massage your scalp for a few minutes with the mask
Image credits: Getty
Leave the mask on for about 30-45 minutes
Image credits: Getty
Rinse your hair thoroughly with a mild, sulfate-free shampoo
Image credits: Getty
Repeat this process once a week to help reduce dandruff over time
Image credits: Getty
