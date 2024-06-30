 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Lifestyle

World Asteroid Day 2024: Know date, history, theme, significance

International Asteroid Day, marked annually on June 30, honors the Tunguska Event and educates about asteroid risks, fostering global awareness and scientific collaboration

Image credits: Freepik

Origin and Purpose

International Asteroid Day, observed annually on June 30, raises awareness about asteroids, inspired by the 1908 Tunguska Event

Image credits: Freepik

Historic Impact

The Tunguska Event, a significant asteroid airburst in Siberia, remains a pivotal event in the study of asteroid impacts

Image credits: Freepik

Founding Figures

Founded in 2014 by Stephen Hawking, astronaut Rusty Schweickart, and guitarist Brian May, it gained UN recognition in 2016

Image credits: Freepik

Educational Focus

It encourages learning about asteroids, their diversity, and potential impacts on Earth’s environment and future

Image credits: Freepik

Global Observance

Celebrated worldwide through educational events, discussions, and media campaigns to promote asteroid awareness

Image credits: Freepik

Scientific Collaboration

Highlights collaborations between astronomers, scientists, and educators to address asteroid impact mitigation strategies

Image credits: Freepik

Future Preparedness

Emphasizes the importance of planetary defense efforts and international cooperation in monitoring and addressing asteroid threats

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One