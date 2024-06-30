World Asteroid Day 2024: Know date, history, theme, significance

Lifestyle
International Asteroid Day, marked annually on June 30, honors the Tunguska Event and educates about asteroid risks, fostering global awareness and scientific collaboration
International Asteroid Day, observed annually on June 30, raises awareness about asteroids, inspired by the 1908 Tunguska Event
The Tunguska Event, a significant asteroid airburst in Siberia, remains a pivotal event in the study of asteroid impacts
Founded in 2014 by Stephen Hawking, astronaut Rusty Schweickart, and guitarist Brian May, it gained UN recognition in 2016
It encourages learning about asteroids, their diversity, and potential impacts on Earth’s environment and future
Celebrated worldwide through educational events, discussions, and media campaigns to promote asteroid awareness
Highlights collaborations between astronomers, scientists, and educators to address asteroid impact mitigation strategies
Emphasizes the importance of planetary defense efforts and international cooperation in monitoring and addressing asteroid threats