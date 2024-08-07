Lifestyle

Places to Retire: Coorg to Pondicherry; consider THESE 7 places

India's diverse regions offer beautiful retirement spots, blending serenity, natural beauty, and local charm. Discover quaint towns ideal for settling down in peaceful surroundings

Coorg, Karnataka

Known as Scotland of India, Coorg offers lush green coffee plantations, scenic hills, and a cool climate. It's ideal for those who enjoy nature and a peaceful, slow-paced lifestyle

Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh

Kasauli's serene environment, colonial-era charm offer peaceful retreat in hills. Its pleasant climate, relaxed pace make it a great spot for those seeking a quiet retirement

Munnar, Kerala

With its tea gardens and misty hills, Munnar provides a serene environment and pleasant weather year-round. Its tranquil atmosphere and stunning landscapes make it perfect

Pondicherry

This charming coastal town combines French colonial architecture with vibrant Indian culture. Its serene beaches, laid-back lifestyle, and cultural blend offer relaxing retirement

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Famous for its spiritual ambiance, picturesque setting along Ganges River, Rishikesh offers a serene, spiritually enriching environment, ideal for those seeking peace

Darjeeling, West Bengal

Known for its tea gardens, panoramic views of the Himalayas, Darjeeling offers a cool climate and a tranquil setting. Its colonial charm and relaxed pace are perfect for retirement

Alibaug, Maharashtra

A coastal town with beautiful beaches and a relaxed vibe, Alibaug is close to Mumbai but feels like a peaceful retreat. It's ideal for retirees who enjoy coastal living

