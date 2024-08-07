Lifestyle

National Handloom Day 2024: Know date, theme, history

National Handloom Day 2024, on August 7th, celebrates India's handloom heritage. Established in 2015, it honors weavers

Image credits: Freepik

Introduction

National Handloom Day 2024, celebrated on August 7th, honors India’s rich handloom heritage. Established in 2015, this day underscores the importance of handloom weavers

Image credits: Freepik

Significance of the Date

August 7th marks the launch of the Swadeshi Movement in 1905. This observance, started in 2015, celebrates the centenary of the movement that promoted self-reliance

Image credits: Freepik

Historical Background

The Swadeshi Movement, launched in Kolkata, symbolized resistance against colonial rule. Handlooms became a symbol of self-reliance and empowerment of local artisans

Image credits: Freepik

National Handloom Day 2024 Overview

The day aims to support weavers and promote indigenous craftsmanship. Key government schemes include NHDP, Yarn Supply Scheme

Image credits: Freepik

Economic Impact

The handloom sector employs over 35 lakh workers, predominantly women, and contributes significantly to India’s export earnings and GDP. It supports rural development

Image credits: Freepik

Cultural Significance

India’s handloom sector showcases diverse regional crafts, from Banarasi silk to Pashmina shawls. These traditional techniques, passed down through generations

Image credits: Freepik

Social Importance

Handloom weaving empowers women economically and socially. The eco-friendly nature of handloom production aligns with global sustainability trends

Image credits: Freepik

Government Schemes

Key schemes include the NHDP for financial aid and technology upgrades, the Yarn Supply Scheme for affordable yarn, and the Handloom Weavers’ Comprehensive Welfare Scheme

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One