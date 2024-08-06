Lifestyle

LADIES STOP! Using lipstick as a blush? 6 skin issues

Clogged Pores

Lipsticks are often heavier and more waxy than blushes, which can clog pores on the cheeks and lead to breakouts, acne, or blackheads.

Skin Irritation

The ingredients in lipstick, which are formulated for the lips, may cause irritation or allergic reactions on the more sensitive skin of the face.

Uneven Texture

Lipstick’s thicker consistency can create an uneven texture on the cheeks, leading to a blotchy or patchy appearance. It may not blend smoothly, resulting in an unnatural finish.

Increased Dryness

 Lipsticks can be dry due to their formulation. When applied to the cheeks, they can exacerbate dryness, leading to flaky or rough patches on the skin.

Transfer and Smudging

Lipstick is designed to stay on the lips, not the cheeks. It might not adhere well to the skin on your face, leading to smudging or transferring onto clothes.

Difficult Removal

Removing lipstick from the cheeks compared to blush can require more vigorous cleansing, which may irritate or damage the skin, especially if you have sensitive skin.

