LADIES STOP! Using lipstick as a blush? 6 skin issues

Lifestyle
Lipsticks are often heavier and more waxy than blushes, which can clog pores on the cheeks and lead to breakouts, acne, or blackheads.
The ingredients in lipstick, which are formulated for the lips, may cause irritation or allergic reactions on the more sensitive skin of the face.
Lipstick’s thicker consistency can create an uneven texture on the cheeks, leading to a blotchy or patchy appearance. It may not blend smoothly, resulting in an unnatural finish.
Lipsticks can be dry due to their formulation. When applied to the cheeks, they can exacerbate dryness, leading to flaky or rough patches on the skin.
Lipstick is designed to stay on the lips, not the cheeks. It might not adhere well to the skin on your face, leading to smudging or transferring onto clothes.
Removing lipstick from the cheeks compared to blush can require more vigorous cleansing, which may irritate or damage the skin, especially if you have sensitive skin.