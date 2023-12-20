Phuket to Sydney: 7 places to escape Winter chills this December

Lifestyle
Embark on a winter retreat to sun-soaked paradises like Maui, Phuket, and Marrakech. Escape the chill, embrace warmth, and create unforgettable moments
Escape winter on Maui's pristine beaches, explore volcanic landscapes, and take in the beauty of the Road to Hana
Explore Old Phuket Town's charm, indulge in water activities, and savor Thai cuisine. This tropical paradise promises warmth and relaxation
Embrace the sun-drenched beaches of Cancun on the Yucatán Peninsula. From historical wonders like Chichen Itza to the vibrant culture
Head to Cape Town for a unique winter escape. Discover the city's rich history, ascend Table Mountain for panoramic views, and explore the Cape Peninsula's natural wonders
Experience summer down under in Sydney. From the iconic Opera House to the golden sands of Bondi Beach, the city offers a vibrant atmosphere
Marrakech's exotic allure awaits. Lose yourself in the medina's markets, visit palaces like Bahia and El Badi, and venture to the Atlas Mountains for a scenic retreat
Relax in paradise, explore Bridgetown's charm, and visit historic sites like St. Nicholas Abbey. With crystal-clear waters and Caribbean warmth