Lifestyle

Phuket to Sydney: 7 places to escape Winter chills this December

Embark on a winter retreat to sun-soaked paradises like Maui, Phuket, and Marrakech. Escape the chill, embrace warmth, and create unforgettable moments

Image credits: Getty

Maui, Hawaii, USA

Escape winter on Maui's pristine beaches, explore volcanic landscapes, and take in the beauty of the Road to Hana

Image credits: Getty

Phuket, Thailand

Explore Old Phuket Town's charm, indulge in water activities, and savor Thai cuisine. This tropical paradise promises warmth and relaxation

Image credits: Getty

Cancun, Mexico

Embrace the sun-drenched beaches of Cancun on the Yucatán Peninsula. From historical wonders like Chichen Itza to the vibrant culture

Image credits: Getty

Cape Town, South Africa

Head to Cape Town for a unique winter escape. Discover the city's rich history, ascend Table Mountain for panoramic views, and explore the Cape Peninsula's natural wonders

Image credits: Getty

Sydney, Australia

Experience summer down under in Sydney. From the iconic Opera House to the golden sands of Bondi Beach, the city offers a vibrant atmosphere

Image credits: Getty

Marrakech, Morocco

Marrakech's exotic allure awaits. Lose yourself in the medina's markets, visit palaces like Bahia and El Badi, and venture to the Atlas Mountains for a scenic retreat

Image credits: Getty

Barbados, Caribbean

Relax in paradise, explore Bridgetown's charm, and visit historic sites like St. Nicholas Abbey. With crystal-clear waters and Caribbean warmth

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One