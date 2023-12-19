Biryani to Rogan Josh-7 popular Indian dishes for Christmas Eve

Lifestyle
This flavorful rice dish with marinated meat or vegetables, aromatic spices, and fragrant basmati rice is a festive favourite.
A creamy and rich tomato-based curry with tender chicken pieces. It's a comfort food that's loved by many and goes well with naan or rice.
Cubes of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) marinated in spices and grilled or baked. It's a fantastic appetizer or snack for a festive gathering.
A Kashmiri speciality, Rogan Josh is a flavorful lamb dish cooked in a gravy of browned onions, yoghurt, and aromatic spices. It's hearty and perfect for celebrations.
A creamy spinach curry with cubes of paneer. It's nutritious, flavorful, and a great vegetarian option for the festive spread.
A classic Indian dessert made with grated carrots, milk, sugar, and ghee (clarified butter), garnished with nuts. It's a sweet, comforting dish perfect for the holiday season.
Deep-fried dumplings made of milk solids and soaked in sugar syrup. They are a beloved Indian dessert, served warm and incredibly indulgent.