Biryani to Rogan Josh-7 popular Indian dishes for Christmas Eve

Image credits: our own

Biryani

This flavorful rice dish with marinated meat or vegetables, aromatic spices, and fragrant basmati rice is a festive favourite. 

Image credits: freepik

Butter Chicken

A creamy and rich tomato-based curry with tender chicken pieces. It's a comfort food that's loved by many and goes well with naan or rice.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Paneer Tikka

Cubes of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) marinated in spices and grilled or baked. It's a fantastic appetizer or snack for a festive gathering.

Image credits: Freepik

Mutton Rogan Josh

A Kashmiri speciality, Rogan Josh is a flavorful lamb dish cooked in a gravy of browned onions, yoghurt, and aromatic spices. It's hearty and perfect for celebrations.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Palak Paneer

A creamy spinach curry with cubes of paneer. It's nutritious, flavorful, and a great vegetarian option for the festive spread.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Gajar ka halwa

A classic Indian dessert made with grated carrots, milk, sugar, and ghee (clarified butter), garnished with nuts. It's a sweet, comforting dish perfect for the holiday season.

Image credits: Pintrest

Gulab Jamun

Deep-fried dumplings made of milk solids and soaked in sugar syrup. They are a beloved Indian dessert, served warm and incredibly indulgent.

Image credits: Image: Freepik
