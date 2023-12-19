Pie to Cake: 7 desserts you can make with Apples this Winter

Lifestyle
Savor the essence of winter with seven delectable apple desserts, from classic pies to spiced cakes. Embrace the warmth and joy of seasonal baking
Use a flaky crust and fill it with a mixture of sliced apples, sugar, cinnamon, and a touch of nutmeg. Top it with another layer of crust or a crumbly streusel
Core apples and stuff them with a mixture of brown sugar, cinnamon, oats, chopped nuts. Bake until the apples are tender. Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or whipped cream
Combine sliced apples with a crumbly topping made from oats, flour, butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon. Bake until the topping is golden brown and the apples are bubbling
Dip apples on a stick into melted caramel for a sweet and indulgent treat. You can also roll them in chopped nuts, chocolate chips, drizzle with melted chocolate for added flair
Make a simple puff pastry or use pre-made sheets to create apple turnovers. Fill them with a mixture of diced apples, sugar, and cinnamon. Bake until the pastry is golden brown
Bake a moist and flavorful spiced apple cake using chunks of apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Top it with a cream cheese frosting or a dusting of powdered sugar
Combine apples, cranberries. Top with crumbly mixture of oats, flour, brown sugar, butter, a hint of cinnamon. Bake until the fruit is bubbling, topping is golden