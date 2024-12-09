Beware of fake offers: Tips to spot & avoid online job scams

Lifestyle
Learn how to identify and avoid online job scams. Protect yourself from fraudulent job offers and cyber fraud.
Verify the authenticity of online job advertisements.
Verify the company's name, address, and office information.
Don't click any online ad links without verification.
Be wary of ads offering high salaries for minimal work.
Don't share bank account details, ATM, or UPI address.
Don't make any payments before verifying all details.
Seek help from cyber experts and police if needed.
Report to the police immediately if scammed.
2025 investment guide: Top 10 stocks for potential gains
6 Key benefits of drinking beetroot juice for health and wellness
(PHOTOS) Mohammed Shami's ex-wife Hasin Jahan's stunning saree pics
Chanakya Niti: 3 Actions to Avoid for Respect