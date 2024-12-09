Lifestyle

Beware of fake offers: Tips to spot & avoid online job scams

Learn how to identify and avoid online job scams. Protect yourself from fraudulent job offers and cyber fraud.

Cyber fraud everywhere

Verify the authenticity of online job advertisements.

Verify company details

Verify the company's name, address, and office information.

Verify before clicking

Don't click any online ad links without verification.

Be suspicious of high salaries

Be wary of ads offering high salaries for minimal work.

Don't share bank details

Don't share bank account details, ATM, or UPI address.

Don't pay upfront fees

Don't make any payments before verifying all details.

Seek expert help

Seek help from cyber experts and police if needed.

Report to the police

Report to the police immediately if scammed.

