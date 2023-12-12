Lifestyle

Radish to Scallions: 7 vegetables that can grow in a month

Explore a swift gardening journey from radishes to scallions—seven vegetables that flourish in just one month. Discover quick-yield delights for your home garden

Radishes

Radishes are one of the fastest-growing vegetables and can be ready to harvest in about 3-4 weeks

Green Onions/Scallions

These can be harvested in about 3-4 weeks. You can cut them when they reach the desired size, and they'll continue to grow

Lettuce

Certain varieties of leaf lettuce, such as arugula and certain loose-leaf lettuces, can be ready to harvest in about 3-4 weeks

Spinach

Baby spinach leaves can be harvested in around 4 weeks. You can pick the outer leaves and allow the inner ones to continue growing

Microgreens

While not a traditional vegetable, microgreens are young, edible greens that are harvested at the cotyledon stage. Many varieties can be ready in about 1-2 weeks

Kale

Certain varieties of kale can be harvested as baby greens in approximately 3-4 weeks

Mustard Greens

Some varieties of mustard greens can be ready to harvest in about 4 weeks. Harvest the outer leaves for a continuous supply

