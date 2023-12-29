Oranges to Apples: 7 fruits to boost immunity naturally this Winter

Lifestyle
From Oranges to Apples, discover 7 winter fruits boosting immunity naturally! Packed with vitamins and antioxidants, they're your delicious defense this season
Citrus fruits are abundant in vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that supports the immune system by promoting the production of white blood cells
Kiwi is an excellent source of vitamin C, vitamin K, and fiber. It also contains a variety of antioxidants, helping to enhance immune function
Berries are rich in antioxidants, including vitamin C and polyphenols. These compounds contribute to a healthy immune system and protect the body from oxidative stress
Pomegranates are packed with antioxidants, particularly punicalagins and anthocyanins. These compounds have anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting properties
Apples are a good source of fiber and vitamin C. The soluble fiber in apples, known as pectin, can help support a healthy gut, which is crucial for overall immune function
Grapes contain resveratrol, a compound with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. They also provide vitamin C and other beneficial nutrients for immune health
Persimmons are rich in vitamins A and C, as well as fiber. These nutrients contribute to a strong immune system and overall well-being