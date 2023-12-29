Lifestyle

Oranges to Apples: 7 fruits to boost immunity naturally this Winter

From Oranges to Apples, discover 7 winter fruits boosting immunity naturally! Packed with vitamins and antioxidants, they're your delicious defense this season

Oranges

Citrus fruits are abundant in vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that supports the immune system by promoting the production of white blood cells

Kiwi

Kiwi is an excellent source of vitamin C, vitamin K, and fiber. It also contains a variety of antioxidants, helping to enhance immune function

Berries (Blueberries, Strawberries, Raspberries)

Berries are rich in antioxidants, including vitamin C and polyphenols. These compounds contribute to a healthy immune system and protect the body from oxidative stress

Pomegranate

Pomegranates are packed with antioxidants, particularly punicalagins and anthocyanins. These compounds have anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting properties

Apples

Apples are a good source of fiber and vitamin C. The soluble fiber in apples, known as pectin, can help support a healthy gut, which is crucial for overall immune function

Grapes

Grapes contain resveratrol, a compound with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. They also provide vitamin C and other beneficial nutrients for immune health

Persimmons

Persimmons are rich in vitamins A and C, as well as fiber. These nutrients contribute to a strong immune system and overall well-being

