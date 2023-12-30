Lifestyle

Ooty to Mysore-7 New Year weekend getaways from Bangalore

Bangalore is surrounded by beautiful destinations offering a diverse range of experiences. Here are seven fantastic weekend getaways from Bangalore.

Image credits: Getty

Ooty

A charming hill station in Tamil Nadu, Ooty boasts tea gardens, botanical gardens, the Nilgiri Mountain Railway, and scenic spots like Doddabetta Peak.

Image credits: our own

Pondicherry

A coastal town with French colonial influences, Pondicherry offers a unique blend of cultures. Explore its beaches, French Quarter, Auroville, and enjoy the serene ambiance.

Image credits: Pixabay

Ooty

A charming hill station in Tamil Nadu, Ooty boasts tea gardens, botanical gardens, the Nilgiri Mountain Railway, and scenic spots like Doddabetta Peak.

Image credits: Pixabay

Hampi

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hampi is a treasure trove of ancient ruins, temples, and boulderscapes. Explore the Virupaksha Temple, Hampi Bazaar, and the stunning landscapes.

Image credits: Wikipedia

Wayanad

This Kerala gem offers lush forests, waterfalls, spice plantations, and attractions like Edakkal Caves and Banasura Sagar Dam. It's roughly a 6-hour drive from Bangalore.

Image credits: Freepik

Chikmagalur

Known for its coffee estates, Chikmagalur offers stunning landscapes, trekking opportunities in Mullayanagiri Peak, Hebbe Falls, and serene stays amidst nature.

Image credits: Getty

Mysore

Famous for its rich history and heritage, Mysore is home to the stunning Mysore Palace, Chamundi Hill, the vibrant Devaraja Market, and the Brindavan Gardens. 

Image credits: social media
Find Next One