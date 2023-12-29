New Year 2024: 7 key measures to take amid Sub-Variant JN.1 concerns

Lifestyle
Prioritize vaccination and booster doses. Ensure you and your close contacts are fully vaccinated to bolster immunity against the evolving variants.
Wear masks in crowded or indoor settings, especially if social distancing isn't feasible. Emphasize hand hygiene by frequent handwashing or using sanitizer.
Opt for smaller gatherings and prefer outdoor venues whenever possible. Improved ventilation reduces the risk of viral transmission.
Practice caution during social interactions. Consider maintaining a safe distance, particularly if encountering individuals outside your usual circle.
Conduct regular self-assessments for any symptoms. If feeling unwell, even with mild symptoms, opt for staying home and seek medical advice if needed.
Facilitate testing, especially after potential exposure. Prompt contact tracing can help prevent further spread within your community.
Stay informed and abide by local health guidelines and regulations. These guidelines might include curfews, mask mandates, or restrictions on public gatherings.