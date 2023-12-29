Lifestyle

New Year 2024 Eve: 7 healthier snacks for low-calorie celebration

Indulge in a healthy New Year's celebration with these guilt-free, tasty munchies - delicious, satisfying, and perfect for a joyful festive experience.

Image credits: FreePik

Masala Roasted Chickpeas

Savor the spice with masala-roasted chickpeas—crispy, flavorful, and packed with plant-based protein.

Image credits: freepik

Whole Grain Pita Chips with Salsa

Swap traditional chips for whole grain pita chips paired with a salsa. Whole grains provide more nutrients and fiber, and salsa is a low-calorie alternative to creamy dips.

Image credits: FreePik

Cucumber Canapés

Make mini Cucumber Canapes and top them with light spreads like tzatziki or low-fat cream cheese. Add a garnish of cherry tomatoes or fresh herbs for a guilt-free appetizer.

Image credits: FreePik

Greek Yogurt and Berry Parfait

A dessert made of greek yogurt with a mix of fresh berries. Greek yogurt is rich in protein, while berries bring a natural sweetness along with essential vitamins.

Image credits: FreePik

Caprese Skewers

Make caprese skewers featuring cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil leaves. Drizzle it with a balsamic glaze for a burst of flavor without the excess calories.

Image credits: Pexels

Baked Sweet Potato Chips

Swap traditional potato chips for a healthier alternative by baking sweet potato slices until crispy. Sweet potatoes are not only delicious but also packed with vitamins and fiber.

Image credits: FreePik

Veggie Sticks with Hummus

Fresh vegetable sticks such as carrots, bell peppers etc served with a side of hummus. Hummus is  a tasty dip and also a healthier alternative to traditional creamy dressings

Image credits: FreePik
