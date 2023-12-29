Lifestyle

Frequent handwashing to staying warm: 7 ways to prevent Common Cold

Winter calls for robust defenses against the common cold. From hand hygiene to healthy living, these practices form a shield for well-being in colder months

Image credits: Pexels

Frequent Handwashing

Wash hands for 20s with soap, post coughing, restroom use, and before eating. Use hand sanitizer if soap is unavailable

Image credits: Pexels

Avoid Touching Your Face

Refrain from touching eyes, nose, and mouth, minimizing virus entry points

Image credits: Pexels

Practice Respiratory Hygiene

Cover coughs/sneezes with tissues or elbow, dispose properly, and wash hands promptly

Image credits: Pexels

Maintain a Healthy Lifestyle

Eat balanced diet, exercise regularly, and get sufficient sleep to support a robust immune system

Image credits: Pexels

Stay Hydrated

Drink water to keep mucous membranes moist, while limiting alcohol and caffeine intake

Image credits: Pexels

Bundle Up and Stay Warm

Dress in layers for cold weather, preventing immune suppression due to exposure

Image credits: Pexels

Avoid Close Contact

Maintain distance from sick individuals and stay home when unwell to curb the spread of infection

Image credits: Pexels
Find Next One