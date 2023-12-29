Frequent handwashing to staying warm: 7 ways to prevent Common Cold

Lifestyle
Winter calls for robust defenses against the common cold. From hand hygiene to healthy living, these practices form a shield for well-being in colder months
Wash hands for 20s with soap, post coughing, restroom use, and before eating. Use hand sanitizer if soap is unavailable
Refrain from touching eyes, nose, and mouth, minimizing virus entry points
Cover coughs/sneezes with tissues or elbow, dispose properly, and wash hands promptly
Eat balanced diet, exercise regularly, and get sufficient sleep to support a robust immune system
Drink water to keep mucous membranes moist, while limiting alcohol and caffeine intake
Dress in layers for cold weather, preventing immune suppression due to exposure
Maintain distance from sick individuals and stay home when unwell to curb the spread of infection