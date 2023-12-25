New Year 2024: 7 places to visit in Romania

Lifestyle
Explore Romania's New Year magic! From lively Bucharest to charming Sibiu, experience rich culture, historic charm, and festive joy. Your adventure starts here
Romania's capital city, Bucharest, offers a lively atmosphere during the New Year celebrations. The city's main square, Piata Constitutiei, hosts a grand fireworks display
Nestled in the Carpathian Mountains, Brasov is a charming city with a medieval feel. The Council Square (Piata Sfatului) is a popular spot for New Year's Eve celebrations
Sibiu, a city known for its well-preserved medieval architecture, hosts a delightful Christmas market during the holiday season. The city's squares come alive with lights
Cluj-Napoca, a vibrant university city, is known for its lively cultural scene. The Union Square (Piata Unirii) is a hub for New Year's Eve celebrations
Timisoara, often referred to as the birthplace of the 1989 Romanian Revolution, is a city with a rich history. The Victory Square (Piata Victoriei) hosts New Year's Eve events
Sighisoara is a well-preserved medieval citadel and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The historic Clock Tower Square (Piata Cetatii) is a charming place to celebrate the New Year
If you prefer New Year's celebration by Black Sea, consider visiting Constanta. The city's seafront promenade is a popular spot for festivities, offering a mix of music, fireworks