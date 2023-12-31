Lifestyle

New Year 2024: 6 eye makeup hacks for your party look

Image credits: freepik

Eye Primer for Lasting Makeup

Apply an eye primer before eyeshadow to create a smooth canvas, prevent creasing, and ensure your eye makeup lasts longer throughout the night.

Image credits: Freepik

Brighten and Define with Concealer

Use a concealer or an eyeshadow primer on your eyelids to neutralize any discoloration and create a base for your eyeshadow. This helps the colors pop and appear more vibrant.

Image credits: Freepik

Create Depth with Transition Shades

Blend a neutral transition shade in your crease before applying other eyeshadows. This helps to create depth and seamlessly blend different colors.

Image credits: Freepik

Incorporate Glitter or Shimmer

Add a touch of glamour by using glitter or shimmer eyeshadows on the center of your eyelids or inner corners. This brings brightness and a festive feel to your eyes.

Image credits: freepik

Winged Eyeliner with Tape or Spoon

Take a piece of scotch tape or the edge of a spoon. Place it diagonally from the outer corner of your eye to create the wing, then apply your eyeliner along the edge.

Image credits: freepik

Lash Curler and Mascara for Volume

Curl your lashes with an eyelash curler before applying mascara to open up your eyes and give the illusion of larger, more awake eyes. 

Image credits: freepik
