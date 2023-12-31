New Year 2024: 6 eye makeup hacks for your party look

Lifestyle
Apply an eye primer before eyeshadow to create a smooth canvas, prevent creasing, and ensure your eye makeup lasts longer throughout the night.
Use a concealer or an eyeshadow primer on your eyelids to neutralize any discoloration and create a base for your eyeshadow. This helps the colors pop and appear more vibrant.
Blend a neutral transition shade in your crease before applying other eyeshadows. This helps to create depth and seamlessly blend different colors.
Add a touch of glamour by using glitter or shimmer eyeshadows on the center of your eyelids or inner corners. This brings brightness and a festive feel to your eyes.
Take a piece of scotch tape or the edge of a spoon. Place it diagonally from the outer corner of your eye to create the wing, then apply your eyeliner along the edge.
Curl your lashes with an eyelash curler before applying mascara to open up your eyes and give the illusion of larger, more awake eyes.