Jaipur to Goa: 7 top places to visit in India this January

India in January is a captivating blend of history, spirituality, and diverse landscapes. From Jaipur's vibrant streets to Goa's sandy shores, it's a tapestry of rich experiences

Jaipur, Rajasthan

January is an ideal time to visit Jaipur as the weather is pleasant, comfortable. Explore rich history, architecture of Pink City, including the City Palace, Hawa Mahal, Amber Fort

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Rishikesh, nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, is a great destination for those seeking a blend of spirituality and adventure. Attend the Ganga Aarti

Goa

While December is the peak season, January in Goa offers a more relaxed atmosphere with pleasant weather. Enjoy the beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Visit Varanasi, one of the oldest and holiest cities in India, during January. Witness the mesmerizing Ganga Aarti along the ghats

Auli, Uttarakhand

Auli is a paradise for snow lovers. In January, the snow-covered landscapes are perfect for skiing and other winter sports

Munnar, Kerala

Known for its lush green tea plantations and serene landscapes, Munnar is a perfect escape in January. The weather is cool, and you can explore the tea estates

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

For those seeking a tropical getaway, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands offer pristine beaches, clear turquoise waters, and vibrant coral reefs

