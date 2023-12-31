Lifestyle

Do you know why chicken is thrown at aeroplane engine?

aeroplane

Historical Practice:

Chicken-into-engine tests originated to simulate bird strikes in aviation history.
 

Density Simulation:

Chickens approximate the density of larger birds, like geese, posing a threat during takeoff or landing

Impact Assessment:

The tests aimed to assess potential damage and consequences of bird strikes on aircraft engines

Safety Focus:

Insights from these tests helped design engines to withstand collisions, prioritizing passenger safety

Modern Approaches:

Contemporary methods, like ballistic gel and computer simulations, have replaced live chicken tests for bird strike evaluations

