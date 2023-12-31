Do you know why chicken is thrown at aeroplane engine?

Lifestyle
Chicken-into-engine tests originated to simulate bird strikes in aviation history.
Chickens approximate the density of larger birds, like geese, posing a threat during takeoff or landing
The tests aimed to assess potential damage and consequences of bird strikes on aircraft engines
Insights from these tests helped design engines to withstand collisions, prioritizing passenger safety
Contemporary methods, like ballistic gel and computer simulations, have replaced live chicken tests for bird strike evaluations