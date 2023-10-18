Lifestyle

New England to Napa Valley: 7 MUST visit Fall destinations in USA

New England to Napa Valley are 7 MUST visit Fall destinations in the USA. From vibrant foliage to wine country, these offer diverse experiences in the stunning autumn season

Image credits: Getty

New England

Experience vibrant foliage, apple picking, and charming small towns in states like Vermont and Maine

Image credits: Getty

Great Smoky Mountains

Witness a stunning leaf display, hike scenic trails, and explore historic towns

Image credits: Getty

Aspen, Colorado

Embrace autumn with golden aspen trees, outdoor activities, and a cozy mountain ambiance

Image credits: Getty

Napa Valley, California

Savor wine tasting, vineyard tours, and the harvest season's culinary delights

Image credits: Getty

Blue Ridge Parkway

Drive through a tapestry of colors, enjoy picnics, and discover Appalachian culture

Image credits: Getty

Door County, Wisconsin

Fall in love with Lake Michigan views, pumpkin patches, and local artistry

Image credits: Getty

Shenandoah National Park

Hike along Skyline Drive, encounter wildlife, and immerse in fall's beauty in Virginia

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One