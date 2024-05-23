Buddha Purnima 2024 quotes to send to your loved ones

Lifestyle
"Peace comes from within. Do not seek it without." - Gautama Buddha.
"The mind is everything. What you think you become." - Gautama Buddha.
"Thousands of candles can be lit from a single candle, and the life of the candle will not be shortened. Happiness never decreases by being shared." - Gautama Buddha.
"Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth." - Gautama Buddha.
"You yourself, as much as anybody in the entire universe, deserve your love and affection." - Gautama Buddha.
"In the end, only three things matter: how much you loved, how gently you lived, and how gracefully you let go of things not meant for you." - Gautama Buddha.
"Hatred does not cease by hatred, but only by love; this is the eternal rule." - Gautama Buddha.