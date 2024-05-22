Lifestyle

Aloe Vera to Snake Plant-7 plants that don't need watering

If you're looking for low-maintenance plants that don't require frequent watering, here are seven excellent options.

Snake Plant (Sansevieria)

Thrives on neglect and can go weeks without water, perfect for forgetful plant owners.

Aloe Vera

A succulent that stores water in its leaves, needing minimal watering.

ZZ Plant (Zamioculcas zamiifolia)

Very drought-tolerant, can survive with infrequent watering.

Jade Plant (Crassula ovata)

Another succulent that retains water in its thick leaves.

Spider Plant (Chlorophytum comosum)

Resilient and can go without water for extended periods.

Cactus (Various species)

Naturally adapted to arid environments, requiring very little water.

Pothos (Epipremnum aureum)

Hardy plant that can withstand some neglect and infrequent watering.

