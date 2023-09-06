Lifestyle

Money plant magic: 7 expert tips for growing it

1. Choosing the Right Location

Money plants thrive in indirect sunlight or partial shade. Avoid exposing them to direct sunlight for extended periods, as it can scorch their leaves.

2. Correct Watering

They prefer evenly moist soil but can tolerate occasional drying out between waterings. Water sparingly during winter months, allowing the top inch of soil to dry before watering.

3. Suitable Pot and Soil

A mixture of potting soil and perlite or sand will provide ideal conditions for root health. Ensure the pot has drainage holes at the bottom to allow excess water to escape.

4. Humidity Levels

Maintaining appropriate humidity levels is essential for your money plant's well-being. Humidifiers can also be beneficial in maintaining adequate humidity.

5. Pruning and Training

Regularly trim and prune your money plant to encourage bushier growth. Pinch off the tips of long vines to promote branching.

6. Prune Yellow or Dead Leaves

Regularly inspect your money plant for yellow or dead leaves and remove them promptly. This not only enhances the plant's appearance but also prevents the spread of diseases.

7. Pests and Diseases

Monitor your money plant for common pests like spider mites and mealybugs. If you notice any infestations, treat them promptly with insecticidal soap or neem oil.

