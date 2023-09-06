Money plant magic: 7 expert tips for growing it

Lifestyle
Money plants thrive in indirect sunlight or partial shade. Avoid exposing them to direct sunlight for extended periods, as it can scorch their leaves.
They prefer evenly moist soil but can tolerate occasional drying out between waterings. Water sparingly during winter months, allowing the top inch of soil to dry before watering.
A mixture of potting soil and perlite or sand will provide ideal conditions for root health. Ensure the pot has drainage holes at the bottom to allow excess water to escape.
Maintaining appropriate humidity levels is essential for your money plant's well-being. Humidifiers can also be beneficial in maintaining adequate humidity.
Regularly trim and prune your money plant to encourage bushier growth. Pinch off the tips of long vines to promote branching.
Regularly inspect your money plant for yellow or dead leaves and remove them promptly. This not only enhances the plant's appearance but also prevents the spread of diseases.
Monitor your money plant for common pests like spider mites and mealybugs. If you notice any infestations, treat them promptly with insecticidal soap or neem oil.