If you have small hands and they look overloaded with full mehndi, you can give your hands a gorgeous look by applying this type of mandala design mehndi.
If your wrists feel less adorned, opt for bridal half-hand mehndi. It comes with chain and bridal designs. This is a great option for a classic look.
You can decorate your hands with this traditional mehndi design based on elephants and horses. Such latest mehndi designs come with many modern works.
6 Heel Sandals for Special Occasions
7 Refreshing Mojito Flavors to Beat the Heat
Vat Savitri: Relive wedding memories with 5 stunning Banarasi sarees
Vat Savitri Vrat: Stunning 10-gram gold chains for traditional look