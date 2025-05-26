English

Shine Like a Heroine with Minimal Bridal Mehndi

lifestyle May 26 2025
Author: Srishti ms Image Credits:Pinterest
Simple Bridal Mehndi Design

Every girl dreams of becoming a bride like Bollywood celebrities, but in recent years, the trend of minimal bridal mehndi has also increased, which you can also try.
Image credits: Pinterest
Pakistani Bridal Mehndi Design

This aesthetic Pakistani bridal mehndi on an Arabic crisscross design will look lovely with salwar suits and sarees. You can choose it for parties and functions besides weddings.
Image credits: Pinterest
Mandala Art Mehndi Design

 If you have small hands and they look overloaded with full mehndi, you can give your hands a gorgeous look by applying this type of mandala design mehndi.

Image credits: Pinterest
Minimal Simple Mehndi Design

Starting from the wrist, light + sober gives a very lovely look. If you are a working woman, you can apply such light mehndi while making your look aesthetic on this special day.
Image credits: Pinterest
Half Hand Mehndi Design

If your wrists feel less adorned, opt for bridal half-hand mehndi. It comes with chain and bridal designs. This is a great option for a classic look.

Image credits: Pinterest
Traditional Mehndi Design

You can decorate your hands with this traditional mehndi design based on elephants and horses. Such latest mehndi designs come with many modern works.

Image credits: Pinterest

