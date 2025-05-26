English

Vat Savitri: Relive wedding memories with 5 stunning Banarasi sarees

lifestyle May 26 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:social media
5 Best Banarasi Saree Designs

If you have a Banarasi saree in your wardrobe, this is the best time to wear it again. 5 best Banarasi saree designs that you can wear on Vat Savitri.

Image credits: pinterest
Rich Color Buta Banarasi Saree

This yellow and golden rich color buta Banarasi saree will always give a subtle and elegant look to women.

Image credits: Instagram
Red Gold Zari Banarasi

The most classic wedding choice, this red gold zari Banarasi saree made in red and golden combination, will give a rich and traditional look on Vat Savitri. 

Image credits: Pinterest
Green and Gold Jamdani Banarasi

This green and gold Jamdani Banarasi design gives a modern touch while being connected to tradition. Green color is a symbol of peace and positivity and golden work makes it royal.
Image credits: Getty
Royal Blue Cutwork Banarasi Saree

The specialty of this royal blue cutwork Banarasi saree design is its unique cutwork border and rich blue tone. 

Image credits: pinterest
Purple Silver Meena Banarasi Saree

If you want a light yet festive look, then this purple silver meena Banarasi saree is perfect. Purple color with silver zari work brings a special glow to the face. 

Image credits: Instagram

