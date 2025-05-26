Vat Savitri: Relive wedding memories with 5 stunning Banarasi sarees

If you have a Banarasi saree in your wardrobe, this is the best time to wear it again. 5 best Banarasi saree designs that you can wear on Vat Savitri.
This yellow and golden rich color buta Banarasi saree will always give a subtle and elegant look to women.
The most classic wedding choice, this red gold zari Banarasi saree made in red and golden combination, will give a rich and traditional look on Vat Savitri.
The specialty of this royal blue cutwork Banarasi saree design is its unique cutwork border and rich blue tone.
If you want a light yet festive look, then this purple silver meena Banarasi saree is perfect. Purple color with silver zari work brings a special glow to the face.
