English

Chill at home this summer, try 7 new Mojito flavors

Beat the summer heat with these delicious mojito recipes.
lifestyle May 26 2025
Author: Srishti ms Image Credits:instagram
English

7 Easy Mojito Flavors

This summer, make these 7 super refreshing and easy Mojito flavors at home, which will not only cool you down but will also be praised for your taste at the party!
Image credits: Freepik
English

Strawberry Mojito

For Strawberry Mojito take fresh strawberries, mint, lemon, and soda. Mash the strawberries, add mint and lemon. Choose a slightly sweet and slightly tangy taste.

Image credits: instagram
English

Pineapple Mojito

For Pineapple Mojito, take pineapple juice, lemon, mint, and soda. Mix lemon and mint in the juice, add ice and soda. It will give a summer vacation feeling in every sip.

Image credits: social media
English

Classic Mint Mojito

In Classic Mint Mojito, mix mint leaves, lemon juice, sugar, soda water, and ice. Muddle mint and lemon in a glass, top with ice and soda. This is the simplest and always a hit!
Image credits: instagram
English

Lemon-Ginger Mojito

For Lemon-Ginger Mojito (Zesty Ginger Twist), take lemon juice, grated ginger, mint, honey, and soda. Mix lemon and ginger, add mint, top with soda.
Image credits: instagram
English

Blueberry Mojito

For Blueberry Mojito (Berry Cool Blue), take blueberries, lemon, mint, honey, and soda. Mix blueberries and honey. Mix with lemon and mint. This will be a very refreshing option!
Image credits: Pinterest
English

Mango Mint Mojito

In Mango Mint Mojito, take ripe mango, mint, lemon, black salt, and soda. Make a paste of mango and mix it with mint and salt. This will be the perfect combo of desi and modern.

Image credits: Pinterest
English

Watermelon Mojito

For Watermelon Mojito (Cool Melon Rush), take watermelon juice, mint, lemon, honey, and soda. Mix lemon, mint, and honey in the juice, top with ice and soda.
Image credits: Pinterest

Vat Savitri: Relive wedding memories with 5 stunning Banarasi sarees

Vat Savitri Vrat: Stunning 10-gram gold chains for traditional look

Celebrate Vat Savitri Vrat in style with Bandhej suits

Bandhej Salwar Suits for Vat Savitri Vrat