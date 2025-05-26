For Strawberry Mojito take fresh strawberries, mint, lemon, and soda. Mash the strawberries, add mint and lemon. Choose a slightly sweet and slightly tangy taste.
For Pineapple Mojito, take pineapple juice, lemon, mint, and soda. Mix lemon and mint in the juice, add ice and soda. It will give a summer vacation feeling in every sip.
In Mango Mint Mojito, take ripe mango, mint, lemon, black salt, and soda. Make a paste of mango and mix it with mint and salt. This will be the perfect combo of desi and modern.
