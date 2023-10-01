Lifestyle

Mars to Earth: 8 planets and brightness of Sunlight on them

Mars to Earth, there are 8 planets, each experiencing varying levels of Sunlight brightness

Image credits: Getty

Mercury

Sunlight is about 11 times brighter on Mercury than it is on Earth. (Mercury is much closer to the Sun)

Venus

Sunlight is about 2 times brighter on Venus than it is on Earth. (Venus is also relatively close to the Sun)

Earth

The brightness is adept to life existence

Mars

Sunlight is about half as bright on Mars compared to Earth. (Mars is farther from the Sun than Earth)

Jupiter

Sunlight is about 27 times dimmer on Jupiter compared to Earth. (Jupiter is much farther from the Sun.)

Saturn

Sunlight is about 88 times dimmer on Saturn compared to Earth. (Saturn is even farther from the Sun.)

Uranus

Sunlight is about 378 times dimmer on Uranus compared to Earth. (Uranus is very distant from the Sun.)

Neptune

Sunlight is about 900 times dimmer on Neptune compared to Earth. (Neptune is the farthest planet from the Sun in our solar system.)

Pluto (Dwarf Planet)

Sunlight is about 1600 times dimmer on Pluto compared to Earth. (Pluto is the farthest dwarf planet from the Sun in our solar system.)

