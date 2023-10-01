Lifestyle

01-Oct-2023, 11:31:05 am

Gandhi Jayanti 2023: 7 famous quotes by Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi, the leader of India’s independence movement and the father of the nation was known for his inspirational wisdom. Here are 7 Famous quotes by him.

Nonviolence and Forgiveness

"An eye for an eye will make the whole world blind."

On Changing the World

"You must be the change you want to see in the world."

On Service to Others

"The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others."

On Nonviolent Protest

"In a gentle way, you can shake the world."

Seizing the Moment

"The future depends on what you do today."

On Inaction and Result

"You may never know what results come of your actions, but if you do nothing, there will be no results."

On Forgiveness

"The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong."

