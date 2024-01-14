Makar Sankranti 2024: 5 Bengali sweets to try this Harvest festival

Lifestyle
Celebrate Makar Sankranti with quintessential Bengali desserts featuring exclusive Nolen Gur (date palm jaggery): Rosogolla, Payesh, and more
Patisapta enchants with thin crepes embracing a luscious filling of coconut, khoya, sweetened with Nolen Gur. Folded into rolls, this dessert celebrates Makar Sankranti
Nolen Gurer Rosogolla marries the iconic softness of chhena balls with the rich sweetness of Nolen Gur. Soaked in jaggery syrup, transcends ordinary indulgence
Nolen Gurer Payesh, a sublime Bengali delicacy, combines fragrant rice, creamy milk, and the exquisite sweetness of Nolen Gur
Nolen Gurer Sandesh, a Bengali delight, artfully blends fresh chhena (paneer) with the seasonal allure of Nolen Gur