Lifestyle

Makar Sankranti 2024: 5 Bengali sweets to try this Harvest festival

Celebrate Makar Sankranti with quintessential Bengali desserts featuring exclusive Nolen Gur (date palm jaggery): Rosogolla, Payesh, and more

Image credits: Instagram

Patisapta

Patisapta enchants with thin crepes embracing a luscious filling of coconut, khoya, sweetened with Nolen Gur. Folded into rolls, this dessert celebrates Makar Sankranti

Image credits: Instagram

Nolen Gurer Rosogolla

Nolen Gurer Rosogolla marries the iconic softness of chhena balls with the rich sweetness of Nolen Gur. Soaked in jaggery syrup, transcends ordinary indulgence

Image credits: Instagram

Nolen Gurer Payesh

Nolen Gurer Payesh, a sublime Bengali delicacy, combines fragrant rice, creamy milk, and the exquisite sweetness of Nolen Gur

Image credits: Instagram

Nolen Gurer Sandesh

Nolen Gurer Sandesh, a Bengali delight, artfully blends fresh chhena (paneer) with the seasonal allure of Nolen Gur

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One