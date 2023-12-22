Lifestyle

Christmas 2023: 7 delicious tea-cakes to make at home

Discover the joy of teatime with seven delightful tea cakes! From classic Victoria Sponge to exotic Chai Spice, each treat promises a delightful sip-and-bite experience

Victoria Sponge Cake

Victoria Sponge consists of two layers of sponge cake filled with raspberry jam and whipped cream. It's a light and airy cake that's perfect for afternoon tea

Lemon Drizzle Cake

This citrus-infused cake is moist and tangy, with a sweet lemon glaze drizzled over the top. It's a refreshing choice for those who enjoy a burst of citrus flavor with their tea

Carrot Cake

Carrot cake is a spiced cake made with grated carrots and often includes ingredients like walnuts or raisins. It's typically topped with cream cheese frosting

Earl Grey Tea Cake

Infused with the distinctive flavor of Earl Grey tea, this cake is a unique twist on traditional tea cakes. It often features a light citrusy and floral essence

Chai Spice Cake

Inspired by the warm and aromatic flavors of chai tea, this cake incorporates spices like cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, and cloves

Almond Tea Cake

Almond tea cakes are often made with almond flour or ground almonds, giving them a rich and nutty flavor. They can be simple or adorned with sliced almonds

Chocolate Marble Cake

For chocolate lovers, a marble cake offers the best of both worlds. The combination of vanilla and chocolate swirls is yummy

