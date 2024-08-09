Liver health: These signs indicate liver damage

Lifestyle
Liver that is working poorly cannot get rid of bilirubin, a substance that produces a yellowing of the eyes.
Swelling in the body can be symptoms of liver disease
Abdominal pain, bloating, and similar symptoms can also be indications of liver disease
Excessive itching throughout the body can be an indication of liver malfunction.
Change in urine color can sometimes be related to liver disease.
Vomiting, loss of appetite, and weight loss can also be symptoms of liver disease.
Liver dysfunction can also lead to fatigue.
If you experience the aforementioned symptoms, do not try to diagnose yourself, but instead, consult a doctor immediately. A diagnosis can only be made after consulting a doctor.