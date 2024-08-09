Lifestyle

Liver health: These signs indicate liver damage

Image credits: Getty

Yellowing of the eyes

Liver that is working poorly cannot get rid of bilirubin, a substance that produces a yellowing of the eyes.

Swelling

Swelling in the body can be symptoms of liver disease

Stomach pain

Abdominal pain, bloating, and similar symptoms can also be indications of liver disease

Skin irritation

Excessive itching throughout the body can be an indication of liver malfunction.  

Abnormal urine color

Change in urine color can sometimes be related to liver disease. 

Vomiting, loss of appetite, weight loss

Vomiting, loss of appetite, and weight loss can also be symptoms of liver disease.

Fatigue

Liver dysfunction can also lead to fatigue. 

Be advised:

If you experience the aforementioned symptoms, do not try to diagnose yourself, but instead, consult a doctor immediately. A diagnosis can only be made after consulting a doctor.

