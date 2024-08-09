Why do we make a wish at 11:11?

Lifestyle
Making a wish at 11:11 is often linked to the idea of numerology and the belief that seeing this time on the clock is a moment of heightened synchronicity or a special sign.
Some people believe that 11:11 represents a moment of alignment or a doorway to new opportunities.
In numerology, the number 11 is considered a "master number" associated with intuition, insight, and spiritual awakening.
Seeing 11:11 is thought by some to be a sign of alignment with higher consciousness or a reminder to focus on one's intentions.
The idea of making a wish at 11:11 might have roots in various cultural beliefs and superstitions that associate this time with good luck or positive change.
People often become more aware of repetitive patterns, and once the idea of 11:11 being special is introduced, individuals may start noticing it more frequently and make a wish.