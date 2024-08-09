Indiranagar to Koramangala-7 most expensive areas of Bangalore to live

Lifestyle
Here are seven of the most expensive areas to live in Bangalore.
A major IT hub with luxury apartments, gated communities, and villas. Offers a modern lifestyle with top-tier schools, hospitals, and shopping centres.
Known for its Hebbal Lake-view luxury villas and high-rise residences. It attracts wealthy people due to its proximity to the airport and IT parks.
One of Bangalore’s most sought-after areas, known for its vibrant nightlife, high-end boutiques, and gourmet dining.
Popular among young professionals and expatriates.
A well-planned neighbourhood with a mix of traditional and modern homes. Known for its parks, temples, and a strong sense of community, making it highly desirable for families.
It is an exclusive residential area known for its spacious bungalows and proximity to govt officials & celebrities.
Quiet, green, and one of the oldest upscale areas in the city.
Central to Bangalore’s commercial district, known for its historic charm, upscale hotels, and retail outlets. A prime location with easy access to major landmarks and businesses.