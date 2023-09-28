Lifestyle

28-Sep-2023, 03:02:51 pm

Jaipur to Goa: 7 places to explore in India before you die

India with its diverse culture has much to offer to travellers. No matter you live in abroad or are a native to this beautiful land. Here are 7 places to explore before you die.

Image credits: FreePik

Jaipur, Rajasthan

Jaipur, the "Pink City," boasts majestic palaces, ancient forts, and vibrant markets. Immerse in Rajasthan's regal heritage, visiting Amber Fort and City Palace.

Image credits: FreePik

Taj Mahal, Agra

Taj Mahal, an icon of love and architecture. Sunrise or sunset reveals its magical beauty. An essential India experience.

Image credits: FreePik

Ladakh

Discover Ladakh's stunning landscapes, cliffside monasteries, and pristine lakes like Pangong Tso—an adventure paradise for nature lovers and thrill-seekers.

Image credits: FreePik

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Discover Varanasi's spiritual essence on the Ganges ghats, a unique blend of ancient charm and vibrant rituals. India's cultural heart awaits.

Image credits: FreePik

Kerala Backwaters

Escape to the tranquil Kerala backwaters, a network of serene canals, rivers, and lakes. Glide on a houseboat, savor local cuisine, and immerse yourself in the lush landscapes.

Image credits: FreePik

Darjeeling, West Bengal

Indulge in Darjeeling's renowned tea, set against the Himalayan backdrop. Enjoy stunning vistas, tea plantations, and serene tranquility.

Image credits: FreePik

Goa

Goa's golden beaches, lively nightlife, and fusion of Indian-Portuguese culture cater to all travelers seeking relaxation and vibrant experiences.

Image credits: FreePik
