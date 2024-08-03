Lifestyle

Koramangala to Indiranagar-7 places in Bangalore for Saturday night

Here are seven top spots to consider.

MG Road and Brigade Road

Lively streets with numerous pubs, bars, and restaurants
Popular places include The 13th Floor, Toit, and Pecos

Indiranagar

Trendy area with a variety of nightclubs, bars, and lounges
Must-visit spots include Loft 38, Vapour Pub and Brewery, and Monkey Bar

Koramangala

A hub for nightlife with plenty of pubs and breweries
Popular venues include The Black Rabbit, Fenny’s Lounge & Kitchen, and Prost Brew Pub

Church Street

Bustling street with eclectic dining and drinking options
Key places include Hard Rock Cafe, The Biere Club, and Social

Whitefield

Known for its upscale bars and pubs, catering to the IT crowd
Popular spots include The Whitefield Arms, Windmills Craftworks, and Barleyz

HSR Layout

Emerging nightlife destination with a mix of cafes, bars, and pubs
Notable places include House of Commons, The Humming Tree, and The Bier Library

UB City

Luxurious location with high-end bars and lounges
Famous spots include Skyye, Shiro, and Sanchez

