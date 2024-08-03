Koramangala to Indiranagar-7 places in Bangalore for Saturday night

Lifestyle
Here are seven top spots to consider.
Lively streets with numerous pubs, bars, and restaurants
Popular places include The 13th Floor, Toit, and Pecos
Trendy area with a variety of nightclubs, bars, and lounges
Must-visit spots include Loft 38, Vapour Pub and Brewery, and Monkey Bar
A hub for nightlife with plenty of pubs and breweries
Popular venues include The Black Rabbit, Fenny’s Lounge & Kitchen, and Prost Brew Pub
Bustling street with eclectic dining and drinking options
Key places include Hard Rock Cafe, The Biere Club, and Social
Known for its upscale bars and pubs, catering to the IT crowd
Popular spots include The Whitefield Arms, Windmills Craftworks, and Barleyz
Emerging nightlife destination with a mix of cafes, bars, and pubs
Notable places include House of Commons, The Humming Tree, and The Bier Library
Luxurious location with high-end bars and lounges
Famous spots include Skyye, Shiro, and Sanchez