This Pacific island nation has a raised coral island and experiences a tropical maritime climate with consistently warm temperatures making snowfall virtually impossible.
The Maldives enjoys a tropical climate characterized by warm temperatures and abundant sunshine throughout the year. Snowfall has never been recorded in this island nation.
Fiji has a tropical maritime climate with warm temperatures and high humidity. Snowfall is exceedingly rare in Fiji and has not been reported in recent history.
The Bahamas, known for their stunning beaches and warm tropical climate, have never recorded snowfall due to their geographical location in the Caribbean region.
The Marshall Islands experience a tropical climate with consistently warm temperatures. Snowfall has never been reported in this island nation.
Barbados, a Caribbean island country, enjoys a tropical climate with warm temperatures year-round. Snowfall has never been recorded in Barbados due to its proximity to the equator.