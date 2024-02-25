Amazing benefits of orange juice for skin

Lifestyle
Orange juice is rich in vitamin C, promoting skin health and brightness.
Its antioxidants help combat free radicals, reducing signs of aging like wrinkles and fine lines.
Tightens pores, reducing oiliness and preventing acne.
Enzymes in orange juice gently exfoliate dead skin cells, revealing a smoother complexion.
High water content keeps skin hydrated, preventing dryness and dullness.
Citric acid in oranges aids in reducing dark spots and pigmentation.
Accelerates skin healing and repair, promoting a healthy glow.