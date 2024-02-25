6 board games that can increase your IQ level

Lifestyle
Chess is a classic strategy game that requires players to think several moves ahead. Regularly playing chess can improve memory, concentration, and problem-solving skiils.
Settlers of Catan is a popular resource management and trading game that encourages players to strategize, negotiate, and compete for control of territory.
Scrabble challenges players to form words from letter tiles on a game board. It promotes vocabulary development, spelling, and strategic thinking.
Ticket to Ride is a railway-themed board game where players collect train cards and build routes across a map to connect cities.
Pandemic is a cooperative board game where players work together as members of a disease control team to stop global outbreaks and save humanity.
Codenames is a word association game where players give one-word clues to help their teammates identify secret agents hidden among a grid of words.