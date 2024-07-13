Kerala: Varkala to Kochi-7 beaches to visit during monsoon

Lifestyle
Here are seven beaches in Kerala that you should consider visiting at this time.
One of Kerala's most famous beaches is Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram. Three crescent-shaped beaches allow you to relax and enjoy the monsoon.
Known for its dramatic cliffs and pristine sands, Varkala Beach is a unique destination where you can witness stunning sunsets and enjoy a peaceful atmosphere during the monsoon.
The Arabian Sea's gorgeous Alappuzha Beach is peaceful. Enjoy the monsoon showers and beach life here.
Cherai Beach in Kochi has calm waves and beautiful scenery. This beach becomes a lush green paradise during the monsoon, excellent for relaxation.
Situated near Alleppey, Marari Beach offers a tranquil escape with its quiet shores and coconut palm groves. The monsoon season adds a refreshing touch to the beauty of this beach.
Kasaragod's landmark Bekal Fort overlooks the Arabian Sea at Bekal Beach. A tranquil hideaway, the beach and fort are lush green during the monsoon.
Located near Bekal, Kappil Beach is known for its natural beauty and tranquil surroundings. It's a lesser-known gem where you can enjoy the monsoon rains in solitude.