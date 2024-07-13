Lifestyle

Kerala: Varkala to Kochi-7 beaches to visit during monsoon

Here are seven beaches in Kerala that you should consider visiting at this time.

Kovalam Beach

One of Kerala's most famous beaches is Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram. Three crescent-shaped beaches allow you to relax and enjoy the monsoon.

Varkala Beach

Known for its dramatic cliffs and pristine sands, Varkala Beach is a unique destination where you can witness stunning sunsets and enjoy a peaceful atmosphere during the monsoon.

Alleppey Beach

The Arabian Sea's gorgeous Alappuzha Beach is peaceful. Enjoy the monsoon showers and beach life here.

Cherai Beach

Cherai Beach in Kochi has calm waves and beautiful scenery. This beach becomes a lush green paradise during the monsoon, excellent for relaxation.

Marari Beach

Situated near Alleppey, Marari Beach offers a tranquil escape with its quiet shores and coconut palm groves. The monsoon season adds a refreshing touch to the beauty of this beach.

Bekal Beach

Kasaragod's landmark Bekal Fort overlooks the Arabian Sea at Bekal Beach. A tranquil hideaway, the beach and fort are lush green during the monsoon.

Kappil Beach

Located near Bekal, Kappil Beach is known for its natural beauty and tranquil surroundings. It's a lesser-known gem where you can enjoy the monsoon rains in solitude.

