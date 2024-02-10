Lifestyle

Happy Teddy Day 2024: Romantic quotes, Whatsapp and Facebook status

Express your love with these cuddly softies. Share these digital Teddy Day wishes along with your fur teddys to make the day more memorable

Image credits: Pixabay

''On this Teddy Day, I'm sending you this cuddly bear as a symbol of my love, affection. Just like this teddy, I'll always be here to hug you tight, make you feel loved!''

''Wishing you a Teddy Day filled with all the warmth and comfort that this cute little bear brings. May it remind you of my everlasting love for you''

''As you hold this teddy close, remember that you're holding a piece of my heart. Happy Teddy Day to the one who fills my life with joy and happiness. I love you''

''Sending you this adorable teddy to remind you that even when I'm not there physically, my love and affection are always with you. Happy Teddy Day, my love''

''Just like this teddy, you bring so much joy and comfort into my life. I'm grateful for every moment spent with you. Happy Teddy Day, my darling. Here's to many more cuddles''

''On this Teddy Day, I want you to know that you're my favorite cuddle buddy. Thank you for being such a wonderful partner. Wishing you all the love and happiness in the world''

