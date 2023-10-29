Lifestyle

Karwa Chauth

5 unique ideas to make this occasion special

Image credits: Getty

Surprise virtual date

If you are in a long-distance relationship or unable to be together. Plan a surprise virtual date and you both can break your fast virtually. 

Image credits: Getty

Customized Karwa Chauth playlist

Create a personalized playlist of songs that hold special meaning for you and your spouse. Include songs that remind you of significant moments in your relationship. 

Image credits: Getty

DIY Karwa Chauth decor

Craft colorful paper lanterns, hang string lights, or create handmade rangoli designs to add a festive touch to your home.

Image credits: Getty

Karwa Chauth photobook

Compile your favorite memories as a couple in a photobook in which you can add pictures from your wedding, trips, and special moments together.

Image credits: Getty

Cook a fusion feast

Experiment with fusion cuisine by combining traditional Karwa Chauth dishes with your favorite international cuisine.

Image credits: Getty
