Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023: 7 MUST visit places in the state

Karnataka Rajyotsav Day 2023: Karnataka offers historical treasures, scenic beauty, and cultural riches, from Hampi to Mysore and Coorg
Hampi is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and was the capital of the Vijayanagara Empire. It is famous for its breathtaking ruins, ancient temples, and intricate sculptures
Mysore is famous for the opulent Mysore Palace, a prime example of Indo-Saracenic architecture. You can also explore the Chamundi Hill, Brindavan Gardens etc
Also called Kodagu, Coorg is a picturesque hill station known for its lush coffee plantations, scenic landscapes, and cool climate. Visit places like Abbey Falls, Talacauvery
Gokarna is a serene beach town on the Konkan coast. It's known for its pristine beaches, including Om Beach and Kudle Beach
Badami is an archaeological delight with its rock-cut cave temples and sandstone cliffs. Explore the Badami Caves, Agastya Lake, and the historic temples in the region
Chikmagalur is a paradise for nature lovers, coffee enthusiasts. It offers lush forests, rolling hills, and numerous coffee estates. Don't miss attractions like Mullayanagiri Peak
The Chennakesava Temple in Belur and the Hoysaleswara Temple in Halebidu are known for their stunning architecture and sculptures