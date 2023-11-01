Lifestyle

Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023: 7 MUST visit places in the state

Karnataka Rajyotsav Day 2023: Karnataka offers historical treasures, scenic beauty, and cultural riches, from Hampi to Mysore and Coorg

Image credits: Getty

Hampi

Hampi is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and was the capital of the Vijayanagara Empire. It is famous for its breathtaking ruins, ancient temples, and intricate sculptures

Image credits: Getty

Mysore

Mysore is famous for the opulent Mysore Palace, a prime example of Indo-Saracenic architecture. You can also explore the Chamundi Hill, Brindavan Gardens etc

Image credits: Getty

Coorg

Also called Kodagu, Coorg is a picturesque hill station known for its lush coffee plantations, scenic landscapes, and cool climate. Visit places like Abbey Falls, Talacauvery

Image credits: Getty

Gokarna

Gokarna is a serene beach town on the Konkan coast. It's known for its pristine beaches, including Om Beach and Kudle Beach

Image credits: Getty

Badami

Badami is an archaeological delight with its rock-cut cave temples and sandstone cliffs. Explore the Badami Caves, Agastya Lake, and the historic temples in the region

Image credits: Getty

Chikmagalur

Chikmagalur is a paradise for nature lovers, coffee enthusiasts. It offers lush forests, rolling hills, and numerous coffee estates. Don't miss attractions like Mullayanagiri Peak

Image credits: Getty

Belur and Halebidu

The Chennakesava Temple in Belur and the Hoysaleswara Temple in Halebidu are known for their stunning architecture and sculptures

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One