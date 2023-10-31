Lifestyle

Hampi to Coorg: 7 places in South India for November travels

Hampi to Coorg, 7 South Indian destinations for November travels, offering diverse experiences from historical ruins to serene landscapes and cultural charm

Image credits: Getty

Kodaikanal

Experience the tranquility of the "Princess of Hill Stations" with its serene lakes, misty forests, and pleasant climate

Image credits: Getty

Puducherry

This coastal town exudes French charm, offering serene beaches, historic architecture, and delectable cuisine

Image credits: Getty

Goa

November is the perfect time to enjoy the sandy beaches, vibrant nightlife, and water sports in this coastal paradise

Image credits: Getty

Hampi

Explore the awe-inspiring ruins of Vijayanagara Empire, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, in the pleasant November weather

Image credits: Getty

Munnar

Enjoy the lush green tea plantations and cool climate in this hill station, perfect for nature enthusiasts and trekkers

Image credits: Getty

Coorg

Also known as "Scotland of India," Coorg offers lush coffee plantations, waterfalls, and serene landscapes for a rejuvenating experience

Image credits: Getty

Ooty

Revel in the captivating Nilgiri Hills with botanical gardens, tea estates, and a scenic toy train ride

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One